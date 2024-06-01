Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,887 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.57% of Vermilion Energy worth $30,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 21,052.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

VET stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 669,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,872. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0872 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

