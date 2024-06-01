Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $38,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,970,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,422,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.