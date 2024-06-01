Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 264.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 724,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $214,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $6.82 on Friday, hitting $258.89. 6,125,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day moving average is $282.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.