Bank of Nova Scotia Has $42.64 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.60% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $42,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,544,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

