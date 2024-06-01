Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,016,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,588,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $137,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 170.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.90. 7,516,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.69%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

