Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,165,438 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $569,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day moving average is $497.56. The company has a market cap of $457.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

