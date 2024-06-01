Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of AON worth $30,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AON by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,353 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in AON by 61.5% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.64. 1,823,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,459. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

