Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 296.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

