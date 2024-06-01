Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,872,709 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872,709 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 2.67% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,199,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. 2,596,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,076. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 54.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.