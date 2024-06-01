Bank of America Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to $20.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.12.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.