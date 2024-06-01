Bancor (BNT) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $109.14 million and $3.26 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009289 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011813 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001317 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,742.63 or 0.99981908 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012131 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00114440 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004058 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
Bancor Profile
BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,620,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bancor Token Trading
