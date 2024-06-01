Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.45

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

