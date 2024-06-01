Baird R W Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $83.77 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.