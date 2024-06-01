AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shares Up 0.8%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.28. Approximately 6,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 14,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32.
About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF
The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.
