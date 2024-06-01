AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) vs. Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Head to Head Analysis

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AXIS Capital pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AXIS Capital has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. AXIS Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lancashire shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AXIS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.64 billion 1.11 $376.29 million $6.54 11.29 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 6.86

This table compares AXIS Capital and Lancashire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AXIS Capital and Lancashire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 2 0 3 0 2.20 Lancashire 0 2 0 0 2.00

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.48%. Given AXIS Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Lancashire.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Lancashire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 10.34% 19.11% 2.95% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Lancashire on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism. This segment also provides marine and aviation insurance services for offshore energy, renewable offshore energy, cargo, liability, including kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war, hull and liability, and specific war coverage for passenger airlines, cargo operations, general aviation operations, airports, aviation authorities, security firms, and product manufacturers; personal accident, travel insurance, specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, and pet insurance products; and liability, cyber, and credit and political risk insurance services. The Reinsurance segment offers agriculture, marine and aviation, catastrophe, accidental and health, credit and surety, motor, professional, travel, life, engineering, property, and liability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides Marine Builders Risk, marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream operational, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers property reinsurance, specialty and casualty reinsurance, and marine reinsurance; accident and health insurance, as well as consortia arrangements within Lloyd; and general insurance, support, insurance agency, line brokerage, Lloyd's managing agency and service, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

