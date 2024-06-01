Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.17% of FirstCash at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FirstCash by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 511,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $908,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,584,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,191,165.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,891 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $908,806.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,584,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,191,165.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,717 shares of company stock valued at $96,343,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

