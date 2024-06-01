Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 75,355 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 696.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 390,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 125,893 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.
SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.27 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
