Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 67,067 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 288.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,067 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.20% of Camtek worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 55,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,483,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93.

Camtek Announces Dividend

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

