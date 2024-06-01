Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 262,390 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,390 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.53% of Arcos Dorados worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. 1,603,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

