Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $9.76 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 215,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,846,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 0.84. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

