Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $146.07 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,434 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,508 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $146,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

UBER stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.58. 17,311,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,125,152. The company has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

