Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 196.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RBC traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.30. 197,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.86. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $298.49.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

