Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 558,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284,218 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Prologis were worth $74,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 14,892,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,804. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

