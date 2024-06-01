Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.75% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $49,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 730,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 565,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.99. 7,364,584 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.