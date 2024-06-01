Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.16% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.78. The company had a trading volume of 237,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,156. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $344.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.12.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.