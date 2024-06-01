Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 51,007.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Avnet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avnet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,237 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

