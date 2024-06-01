Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Trevitt Jennifer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Trevitt Jennifer sold 2,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$1,900.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

ASM stock opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$192.68 million, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.53.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( TSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.77 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.067029 EPS for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

