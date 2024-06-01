Avestar Capital LLC Sells 827 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $59,418,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $151.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.41.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.