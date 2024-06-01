Avestar Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,406.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,105,191. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day moving average is $208.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $225.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

