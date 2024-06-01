Avestar Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

Get Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $308.90 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.