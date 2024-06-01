Avestar Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.39 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

