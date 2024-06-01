Avestar Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTFree Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.39 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

