Avestar Capital LLC Has $147,000 Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 31,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Orange Trading Up 2.5 %

ORAN stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Orange Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

