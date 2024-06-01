Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 136.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 612,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $151.31 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.18.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

View Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.