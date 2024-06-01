Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,804,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

