Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Up 27.2% in May

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 49,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of ALBT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,822. Avalon GloboCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

