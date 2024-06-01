Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $36.01

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $36.01 or 0.00053397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.16 billion and $302.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,423,029 coins and its circulating supply is 393,076,659 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

