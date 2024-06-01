Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.990-8.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.94.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $201.60. 4,174,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

