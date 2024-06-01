Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Update

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth $761,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AFAR opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

