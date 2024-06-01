Audius Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Audius has a market cap of $246.87 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

