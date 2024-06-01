Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 743,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

ATAT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 948,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,306. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,073,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,305 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATAT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

