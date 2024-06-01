Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

