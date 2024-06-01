Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Deal W. Hudson Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATLC. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

