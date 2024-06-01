Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Down 2.3%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.53. 81,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 103,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 90.92% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

