ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 23.2% in May

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 5.4 %

AACG opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

