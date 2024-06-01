Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 1,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

