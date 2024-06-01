Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0-724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.40 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.190 EPS.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.