Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0-724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.40 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.190 EPS.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASAN
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.