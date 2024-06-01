Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0 million-$724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.1 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 6,903,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,416. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

