Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARTW stock remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Friday. 1,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

