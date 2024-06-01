Arrow Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,422 iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the period.

IBHE opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1403 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

