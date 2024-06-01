Arrow Financial Corp Has $180,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.33 and its 200 day moving average is $256.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

